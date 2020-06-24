The Northeastern Local Board of Education ran through a handful of items during a quick meeting held on Tuesday evening.
Treasurer Sara Buchhop gave her report and asked the board for a transfer of $52,000 from the general fund to the food services fund. She told the board it was to cover the money lost from no classes since late March.
During the meeting, the board approved the retirement of Tom Hulbert as Northeastern Local Schools custodian. Board member Mike Boff asked if more custodians would need to be hired for the fall with possible new requirements in place. Superintendent Nicole Wells said the school should still be covered.
Wells also told the board profits from the junior high and high school auctions was $50,721.26.
Tentative trips to Camp Storer also were approved. The sixth grade has dates set for Sept. 28-30, 2020, and the fifth grade has dates set for May 10-12, 2021.
The football team was approved for an overnight trip to Clear Fork, Aug. 11-12, for a scrimmage. The wrestling team was approved for the trip to Oskaloosa, Iowa, for July 14-18.
Kindergarten screening was set for Aug. 11 from 1-6 p.m.; Aug. 12 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Aug. 18 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
In an added item, the board approved Sue Garmyn to work as a part-time payroll specialist for 15-20 hours per week at $25.69 an hour.
“I’m very thankful she is able to come back,” said Buchhop.
The board also:
• approved Haley Baden and Haley Moser as eighth-grade co-coaches for volleyball and Danielle Bird as assistant cheer coach.
• approved the school fees for the 2019-20 school year.
• approved the renewal of Amber Becker and Jennifer Stark as part-time aides.
• approved donations of $1,500 from Batt and Stevens Body Shop and $500 from Defiance Physical Therapy for new cheerleading banners.
• approved transferring $830.79 from the OHSAA tournament fund to the athletic fund.
• approved Candance Keller as a fourth-grade instructor for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved an agreement with the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved the legal notice to begin accepting milk bids for the 2020-21 school year.
