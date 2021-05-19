@CNRandyR
Discussion on what to do with parking and buses with events going on at the school took over the first part of the Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.
The district’s Transporta-tion Supervisor, Angie Bussing, joined the board at the beginning of the meeting to discuss a few issues.
“I feel like there are some other options,” Superintendent Nicole Wells told the board. “Sines (Excavating) gave us a proposed cost to add a lot going around the (existing) building, which could be used as a drive around for the bus drivers. It could also be used as a potential lot for baseball games.
“We are having some major issues with parking after school hours,” added Wells. “We have baseball, softball and track and have a limited area. It’s not just because of the construction. It’s an ongoing issue.”
Bussing talking about the existing lot behind the high school and the spot small electric poles are located in the middle of the lot to plug the district busses in for winter use.
“If we take out the poles, which I recommend because they have been hit and will continue to get hit, not only with buses, but with plows,” said Bussing. “When they are plowing, they have to try to plow around those poles. It’s hard. To get fuel, they (buses) have to go around the poles and that’s hard. That’s why someone hit the building, they were trying to miss the poles.
“If we do get rid of the poles, we must at least have a drive around the building,” continued Bussing. “Without that, I lose my driveway to get fuel.”
Ideas were handed out about the potential of gating or fencing off the bus area to keep cars from parking in the lot, especially for baseball games.
“They’ll go around the rope, right through the grass,” Bussing told the board. “The problem is they (people) just don’t care. They will pull right up to the concession stand. There is no limit to where they will park. They’ll park three deep and park where the buses park.”
Two items were approved by the board at the end of the meeting. They okayed a weight room expansion of 2,739 square feet at the cost of approximately $535,000. It will connect the high school gym to the field house. Second, they okayed a transfer of $1.5 million for the auditorium from the general fund for capital projects.
During her report to the board, middle school principal Lisa Maxwell commended student Lukas Bennett on winning the The Leader In Me Award hosted by Holy Cross Catholic School.
In informational items, the district announced it is looking for seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball and girls basketball coaches for the 2021-22 school year.
The board also:
• approved Joe Aschemeier, Melissa Coressel, Walter Coy, Susan Garmyn, Judy Hancock, Janelle Hoschak, Amanda Westhoven and Jamie Young to non-certified personnel contracts.
• approved Kari Alstaetter, Larissa Florence, Brett Grime, Kim Grime, Brittany Helberg, Casey Helton, Candace Keller, Brianna Krukowski, Haley Moser, Kyle Norden, Tiffany Profera, Candace Rowland, Sarah Rufenacht, Stephanie Ruffer, Tracy Ruffer, Nicholas Siewart, Haley Sonnenberg, Erin Stanley, Katie Stiverson, Laney Swary, Michael Walker and Kacee Weber to certified personnel contracts.
• approved a continuing contract for bus driver Bryan Etzler.
• offered one-year contracts to Brenda Arps (district technology co-director) and Craig Rutter (athletic director).
• offered three-year administrative contracts to Sara Buchhop (treasurer), Lisa Maxwell (middle school principal) and Eric Tipton (elementary principal).
• offered one-year contracts to Megan Wiles (second grade), Danae Myers (third grade), Janelle Hoschak (elementary aide), Reid Anders (sixth grade), Eric Engel (high school math) and Timo Acker (high school German).
• approved summer help not exceeding 40 hours a week at $16.69 an hour.
• approved an agreement with the Defiance County Board of DD with a tuition of $5,000 per student.
• approved supplement contracts to Kris Lymanstall (boys basketball), Reid Anders (seventh-grade boys basketball), Isaac Lee (volunteer track and field) and Brent Renollet (boys golf).
• approved the transfer of Andrew Thiel from seventh-grade boys basketball coach to eighth-grade boys basketball coach.
• approved the change of adult lunch price from $3.75 to $3.95.
• approved a girls basketball trip from June 25-27; FFA camp from June 28-July 2 and volleyball tournament from July 12-14.
• approved Eric Spiller as part-time district technology co-director effective Aug.1 for the 2021-22 school year at 29 hours a week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.