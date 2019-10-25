Northeastern construction

Students and staff at Northeastern Local Schools have the opportunity to watch the new middle/high school building being constructed during the school year. The facility construction project will house grades 5-12. The new school structure is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020. It will replace the original high school built in the 1960s and the junior high school built in the 1970s.
