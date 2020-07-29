Superintendent Nicole Wells gave the Northeastern Local Board of Education some information on a couple of local events at the meeting on Tuesday.
As she has during every meeting during the new school construction, Wells gave an update on the progress.
“They are moving along,” said Wells. “Every day we go in there. They are getting it done. It’s going to be tight (the finishing date) and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.”
As they also have done with materials from the other buildings, Wells said the district would like to put some items from Noble Elementary School up for auction. No date for the auction has been set.
Wells also touched on the Northeastern Local Schools’ reopening plan. Wells wanted to make it known that the plan is available online on the school website and through the Tinora Ram app.
Wells said families in the district have until Aug. 7 to decide if their children will attend school in person or if they will attend the virtual academy. For those families not sure about the virtual academy, the school will have a meeting on Thursday.
Along with the reopening plan were answers from a planning survey sent out to families in the district. Wells said 659 families responded.
“I sent that out to the community to get some feedback from them,” Wells said of the survey.
Of the 659 responses, 377 families will have their families ride the bus with masks on. Wells reported that 469 families said they would like their children to return to school, 148 families said maybe and 42 said no.
With online classes an option, the district hired Stephanie Helmke to organize the NOVA program for the Tinora Virtual Academy.
In an effort to curtail large groups, the board also approved a plan to alter the school day. Faculty hours will change from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. to 7:50 a.m.-3:20 p.m.
“After talking to the administration, we decided the best thing to do to reopen is to not have kids congregate in our cafeterias, outside and in the hallways before they go back to class at 8 a.m.,” explained Wells. “Normally, we let kids in the building at 7:45 a.m., we are changing that. We will not allow kids in the building until 7:50 in the morning, which will change contracted times.”
The hours are for NELTA and OAPSE programs.
“We have hundreds of kids entering the buildings,” added Wells. “They will need to be supervised and we thought that was the best way.”
In her report, treasurer Sara Buchhop talked about retroactively moving $3,500 into the food service fund and $1,500 into the fifth-grade camp fund. The board approved both issues.
The board also talked about moving fifth-grade camp to the spring.
The board opened the meeting by hearing from Eric Becker, representing the football parents. The football parents are looking to do a gun raffle to raise money and wanted the board’s approval.
After going into executive session, the board also approved pay increases for the administrators and supervisors consistent with other faculty increases approved at prior meetings.
In other business, the board:
• approved the extended time for the 2020-21 school year for Tammy Harr, Kara Drewes, Kimberly Phipps, Erich Bailey, Colleen Crayton, Nicholas Siewert and Tricia Rinkel, Stephanie Helmke, Joetta Henry and Amanda Westhoven.
• approved the list of substitute van and bus drivers.
• approved Waverly Rue as assistant athletic director, up to 325 hours.
• approved Arps Dairy to supply milk for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved Mike Boff as Ohio School Board Association delegate and Shaun Mack as alternate for the OSBA Capital Conference.
• approved a one-year contract with Randy Britton for psychology services.
• approved a change to nine-month employee from 10-month for Charlene Liska.
• approved Casey Helton as the high school business and credit recovery instructor for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved supplemental contracts for Aleasha Johns (seventh- and eighth-grade cheerleading); Michael Clark (boys and girls bowling) and Candance Keller (volunteer girls golf coach).
• approved the resignation of Burt Morlock as volunteer boys golf coach.
• approved Joe Aschemeier as elementary second-shift custodian.
• approved a cross county team trip to Hocking Hills, Aug. 2-4.
• approved maternity leave for Kacee Weber.
