In his report to the Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education, High School Principal Eric Tipton mapped out the plan for the outdoor graduation for Tinora High School.
Graduation is planned for Sunday, June 6 at Coressel Stadium.
“It looks like if we go outside, they (attendants) can sit in pods of up to 10 people,” Tipton told the board. “The stadium holds 2,500. We have 95 graduates. We’d be close to 40 percent if we limit it to 10 (per graduate). I’ll have to get everything approved through the health department.”
Superintendent Nicole Wells informed the board on a few items. She informed the board on construction updates with the middle school/high school and the Performing Arts Center. She also told the board of a $10,000 donation the Tinora Elementary PTO will put towards the replacement of the soft play surface of the elementary playground equipment. Wells expects the total cost to be around $44,000.
Before the meeting began, board members listened to a xylophone presentation from Tinora sixth graders with the new instruments the board recently purchased.
The board also:
• approved the resignation of Molly Closson, high school German teacher.
• approved that all 2020-21 substitute teaching contracts be non-renewed.
• approved transferring Lucy Moser from Tinora Elementary aide to Tinora Elementary Library aide.
• approved the transfer of Amanda Beck from three hours to seven hours a day in the cafeteria for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved the high school, junior high and youth wrestling teams to travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa to attend a team camp from July 12-17.
• approved the resignations of Paul Wayne as boys basketball coach and Doug Flory as JV boys basketball coach.
• approved the rsignation of Richard Buchhop as eighth grade boys basketball coach.
• approved the resignation Tricia Rinkel as After Prom advisor.
• approved a two-year contract for 200 days to Tammy Brown as school psychologist.
• approved FMLA leave for Haley Sonnenberg, effective Aug. 2021.
