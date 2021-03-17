The subjects of prom and graduation came up, with Tinora High School Principal Eric Tipton speaking on each subject, to the Northeastern Local Schools board of education on Tuesday.
“As soon as tomorrow, we could get some graduation flexibility like last year,” Tipton told the board. “If that is the case, I really think that minus the one student that withdrew, we’d be able to get everyone there (to graduation) this year. That is quite an attribute to our teachers and to our students.”
If there are COVID requirements and limitations on crowds, there is an option to graduate outside.
“I’ve been polling the seniors as we get a little closer (to graduation),” said Tipton. “I’ve been asking them if they want to graduate inside or outside. The reason being is, being the first group to graduate in the new gym. I want to give them that option, knowing they will probably be able to bring four people. We have a class of 95. The 95 times four, we’re right at the 30 percent. We’re over by 10-ish, which I’m OK with being over by 10 to 20. I don’t think that’s a huge deal.
“If we do it outside, with the 30 percent, they (the seniors) can probably bring six (guests). So, I think it’s going to come down to, wanting to be the first class to graduate in the new gym and bring less people, or be the first class since the late 80’s to be an outside graduation.”
Tipton admitted the guidelines are always changing.
“Who knows, by April 1 that could all change,” said Tipton. “Then we could bring whoever.”
Before getting to graduation, Tipton spoke on another spring tradition dealt with at schools.
“First thing I want to figure out is prom, and we’re supposed to get some guidance on that,” added Tipton. “I had Jaime Gerken in from the health department. We are going to go to something on Friday, April 30, as scheduled. It will be here (at Tinora). We don’t know what time. We don’t know if we’ll condense it.”
The high school principal admitted to the board he didn’t have all the answers yet.
“As far as who will get to go, we don’t know yet,” stated Tipton. “Are fas as are we going to dance, we don’t know yet. As far as are we going to have a meal, I think so. That’s the plan.
“The point is, just like graduation last year, we want to do something for our kids,” added Tipton.
Tipton is hoping to have a prom that is as close to normal as possible.
“It’s one day, one night,” he said to the board. “They (the students) hang out together anyways. With that said, there is a chance when all the kids get together. We have to realize there could be some issues from it. They want to have it, and we’re going to have it. What it’s going to look like, I don’t know.”
After the building reports, the board heard from Vo-Ag teacher Bryan Etzler, along with students Emily Miller and Megan Hancock, on FFA events and activities. While at the meeting, the board asked Mr. Etzler a few questions on the current FFA greenhouse project.
The board also:
• approved a service with Mercy Health – Defiance to provide random drug testing for Tinora High School students participating in interscholastic sports for the 2021-22 school year. The fee per test will be $17, with a $50 fee for confirmation.
• approved the cafeteria prices for the 2021-22 school year at no change from the current costs.
• accepted the retirements of Jill Sautter, Jean Meyer and Denise Moore.
• approved the resignation of Randy Britton, school psychologist, effective June 30.
• approved the resignations of Molly Closson (seventh-grade girls basketball) and Doug Plassman (eighth-grade girls basketball).
• approved Sebastian Rue as a volunteer high school track coach.
• approved FMLA leave for Larisaa Florence, effective Aug. 2021.
• approved the transfer of Barb Weber from three to five hours a day in the cafeteria.
