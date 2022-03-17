Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education acted at its Tuesday meeting to correct an error in a December vote for bus purchases.
The board rescinded the acceptance for a Cardinal bus bid and pricing from the Dec. 21 meeting. The bus pricing previously approved was at the stock lot price ($97,900) and did not meet bid specifications.
Board members then approved the purchase of up to two of the 84 passenger Blue Bird transit school buses as presented from Cardinal Bus Sales & Service at a price of $101,992 with a bus trade-in allowance of $2,500 per bus. Per bus cost with trade-in is $99,492.
Renewals and annual agreements were presented for consideration. The board approved the annual application to the Ohio Department of Education for a noncompetitive proposal for the procurement of personnel-based services through the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
Also approved was the 2021-22 inter-agency agreement among the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) Head Start/Early Head Start in Defiance County and Defiance County Local Education Agencies: Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Districts and Defiance County Early Intervention.
Two multi-year agreements received approval: the depository agreement with the Farmers & Merchants Bank effective March 1, 2022-March 1, 2027, and the Northern Buckeye Education Council internet service order agreement effective July 1, 2022-June 30, 2026.
Board members authorized the transfer of $84,782.51 from the general fund to student wellness and success grant FY21, at the request of the auditors to correct revenue posted to the incorrect account in FY2021.
Treasurer Sara Bucchop noted that the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) membership dues will include a per sport fee. It is now at $50, and increases are anticipated.
The consent agenda of Superintendent Nicole Wells included a monetary donation of $900 from Larry Acocks to be used toward the high school’s OHSAA membership dues for the 2022-23 school year. The board accepted the donation.
In personnel items, retirement resignations of two longtime district employees were accepted. Wells thanked both for their service to the district: Joyce Wachtman, effective July 1, taught in the district for 37 years; and Kathy Homier, effective June 30, part of the busing staff for 30 years.
In other personnel action, the board approved the updated substitute teachers and paraprofessionals list adopted by Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center as provided in monthly updates.
A psychological services contract agreement with the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Good Sam, was approved. Wells explained that this is a cooperative effort between the district and Good Sam.
The board accepted resignations of Briana Benge, assistant softball coach and Ali Ferland, junior varsity softball coach. Supplemental contracts approved pending requirements are met include Danielle Hagerman, head cheerleading coach; Brian Schaffner, junior varsity softball coach; and Chris Wityk, volunteer baseball coach. Ali Ferland will split the assistant softball coach position with Brooklyn Barcewicz.
FMLA leave for Haley Sonnenberg was approved effective September 2022.
The board approved the German Club to travel to Germany, returning March 26.
Middle school principal Lisa Maxwell told the board that 114 eighth and ninth grade students will be visiting Washington D.C. from today through Sunday. Ninth grade students were included this year due to COVID-19 restrictions causing the cancellation of last year’s trip.
Elementary principal Eric Tipton said students enjoyed having volunteer readers from the Defiance United Way during Dr. Seuss Week. The book fair and Right to Read Week is taking place this week. The Tinora PTO supplied $5 for each student.
Kindergarten screening will be held April 21-22 at the Defiance United Church of Christ. Currently, there are 50 students planning to attend kindergarten and early 5s.
Tipton expressed his appreciation to the elementary teachers and support staff for daily outstanding work, and for the response to intervention (RTI) program.
State testing for the elementary and middle students will be held in April.
The district open enrollment window period will run May 2-June 10. Applications will become available online in April.
The superintendent gave a progress update on the Performing Arts Center (PAC) and weight room construction. Wells noted that once the new weight room is completed Kigar Auction will conduct the final auction for the district for the old weight room equipment and possibly a few other items.
The board approved the release and termination of the Exclusive Twenty-Five Easement between SUT II, LLC, previously commencing on or about June 3, 2019, because no finalized agreement was received at that time. The easement is for the district’s solar array. The board then approved the Grant of Exclusive Twenty-Five Easement between the Northeastern Local School District and SUT II, LLC, with a term June 2, 2019-June 2, 2044, unless earlier terminated.
In other business, the board:
• approved LifeWise Academy starting in the 2022-23 school year.
• approved the graduating class of 2022 pending completion of final requirements.
• approved the athletic handbook and transportation handbook for 2022-23.
• approved a service agreement with Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital to provide random drug testing for the high school students participating in interscholastic sports for the 2022-23 school year.
