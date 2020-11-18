The retirement resignation of Elementary principal Denise Wright highlighted the agenda from superintendent Nicole Wells at the Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.
Wright, who will retire effective July 1, has spent 31 years in education, including the last 14 at Tinora.
“We can’t thank her enough for her 14 years at Tinora and 31 years total in education,” said Wells. “She’s not only a friend to us, but a colleague. There is so much more we could say about her.”
Wells also updated the board on the current construction projects. In the high school gym, the Ram mural is ongoing and terrazzo installation in the lobby is nearly complete. The scoreboards have been installed and installation of the wood floor is set to begin soon.
The foundation installation is compete at the Performing Arts Center. Masonry foundations are near completion. Underground plumbing work and site utility work is underway.
Wells also wanted to thank Jewell Fire and Rescue and Tiffin Township Evansport VFD for providing rescue services and thanked the Jewell Legion Post 635 for providing Color Guards, for Tinora football games this fall.
In her information report, Wells told the board the district has had seven COVID cases between teachers and staff during the first 11 weeks of the school year.
The board approved the report given by treasurer Sara Buchhop. In her report, she talked about the five year forecast and also gave an update on insurance prices for the 2021 year. PPO rates for medical will increase 9% and dental rates went up 4%t.
During his report, high school principal Eric Tipton congratulated the following students for being inducted into the National Honor Society: Tristen Norden, Owen Tong, Gavin Adkins, Bryce Bailey, Emily Brown, Lillian Burkholder, Emma Chafins, Cole Commisso, Lydia Evinger, Brook Feeney, Tyler Hespe, Quinn Horn, Andrea Kelley, Emma Lieb, Lauren Melia, Amanda Meyer, Keegan Miles, Heidy Monnin, Pia Patel, Makenna Reetz, Brooklyn Reineke, Lance Rinkel, Ellie Rose, Nolan Schafer, Macey Schlosser, Kjerstin Scott, Gabrielle Westhoven, Ellie Wiemken, Tyler Wiemken and Casen Wolfrum.
Tipton also congratulated all the fall sports athletes for their successful seasons.
At the beginning of the meeting, the board heard from district music teacher Patricia Wiemken, who is asking the board to purchase new xylophones for the district.
The board also:
• approved to pay Krista Behnfeldt $100 per game for seven freshman volleyball games for the 2020 season.
• approved JoAnn Meyer NOVA spanish grading for the 2020-21 school year not to exceed five hours per week at $24.74 an hour.
• approved donations of an American flag and an Ohio flag and 50 American flags to be hung in middle school and high school classrooms from the Defiance VFW Post 3360, face masks from Kathy Nagel and $6,000 from the music boosters/Defiance Area Foundation to be used for purchase of xylophone instruments for the middle school.
• approved a facility rental agreement from Tricia Rinkel for Tinora after prom for use of the Middle School/High School building on April 30, 2021.
• approved sports workers for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved the increase of Kara Drewes’ hours from 6.75 to 7 hours a day, effective Sept. 8 through the remainder of the school year.
• approved the resignation of Nicole Siewart as wrestlerette advisor and approved Crystal Slattman as advisor for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved FMLA leave for Haley Moser.
