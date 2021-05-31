NORTH CREEK — A Sunday night fire here destroyed a home and apparently has displaced the resident.
Three area fire departments helped quell the blaze at 2178 Putnam County Road 18B, and appeared to have brought things under control within a hour or so. However, the residence sustained severe damage while firefighters cut a hole in the roof to help provide access.
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the fire was called in at 10:52 p.m. Sunday.
Miller City Fire Chief Tony Stechschulte said no one was home at the time of the fire although the residence is occupied.
He told The Crescent-News that upon arrival firefighters found "flames coming out of the front door and heavy smoke out of the eaves."
Although the home was still standing after firefighters controlled the blaze, the home appeared to have sustained severe damage as areas around and above the front door as well as the eaves were blackened and showing signs of a significant fire.
No other damage was reported to surrounding homes and buildings, according to Stechschulte. Asked at the scene where or how the fire began, he indicated that he did not have any information.
According to the Putnam County Auditor's Office website, the property is owned by Rudy Heffley, but an entry under the notes/sales information section indicated a land contract with resident Mark Seibert.
Miller City firefighters — who were in charge of the scene — were assisted by Continental Fire and EMS as well as the New Bavaria Fire Department from Henry County, and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
