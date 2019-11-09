The Moats Enterprises Sunday at the Stroede classical series on Nov. 17 will feature the North Coast Winds, an ensemble performing music from contemporary to traditional classic traditions. This series is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave.
North Coast Winds has been called “a dynamic player in the cultural fabric of northeast Ohio and beyond.” The artists are all alumni of the Cleveland Institute of Music who play flute, bassoon, French horn, oboe and clarinet.
NCW has delighted listeners in beautiful concert halls, gardens, libraries, hospitals, museums, historic homes, and hotels, and on the radio. Its highly accomplished and versatile members also perform with orchestras throughout the region, including the Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Pops and Opera Theater orchestras, Pittsburgh Opera and Ballet, Buffalo and Erie Philharmonics, CityMusic Cleveland, and the Akron, Canton, Firelands, Wheeling, and Youngstown symphonies. They are routinely invited to the world’s most selective summer festivals, such as Tanglewood Music Center, Sarasota Music Festival, Music Academy of the West, National Repertory Orchestra and Pacific Music Festival.
The series sponsor for Sunday at the Stroede is the family of Mary and Keith Tustison, and the event sponsor is Defiance College. Tickets at the door for this concert can be purchased for $10.
Remaining concerts in the Sunday at the Stroede series are the Price Hill Duo on Jan. 19 and pianist Robert Satterlee on March 8.
