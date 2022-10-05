Traffic on Defiance's North Clinton Street figures to become a bit more difficult for one day next week.
City Administrator Ryan Mack updated Defiance council on the project that briefly will impact North Clinton travel during council's regular meeting Tuesday evening. Council also received a presentation on Defiance Public Library's proposed property tax renewal this fall and was informed of a donation to benefit Buchman Park (see related stories).
According to Mack, the contractor for the ongoing West High Street waterline replacement and resurfacing project plans to reduce North Clinton Street at West High to one lane (in both directions) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 for approximately 12 hours. This is needed to tie in the new waterline on Clinton Street, Mack indicated.
He said a flagger will handle traffic during the brief closure while the city's hope is the work will be completed by 7 a.m. on Oct. 14.
"We're trying to get this done overnight because obviously leaving that section of Clinton Street down to one lane (will be) very problematic for traffic, but it's something that has to be done," Mack said.
Among the three legislative items handled by council Tuesday was an ordinance authorizing a contract with Tiffin Township to provide EMS service in certain circumstances.
According to the ordinance, the city will provide EMS service throughout Tiffin Township for an annual charge of $12,000. This will be pro-rated for the remainder of the year, according to Law Director Sean O'Donnell.
Tiffin Township Fire Department, which provides fire protection service from its station in Evansport with volunteers, added EMS capability in recent years. The township will continue to offer EMS service, but will have the city has a backup, the ordinance indicates.
It states that if Tiffin Township "fails to acknowledge a call from the (county) 911 communications center within two minutes," the 911 center "shall dispatch one City of Defiance full EMS squad to the township. Upon dispatch ... the city will assume from the township full responsibility for transport, patient care and billing."
In other business Tuesday:
• Mack reported that the city's leaf pickup program began Monday while the South Clinton Street sidewalk replacement project — between Riverside Cemetery and Power Dam Road — has begun with some cement likely to be in the ground next week.
• let lie an emergency ordinance approving replacement pages for the city's codified ordinances following a first reading. These will reflect recent changes in city and state laws. O'Donnell suggested that council let lie the measure so members could have time to review the changes included in the ordinances.
• passed an annual ordinance renewing a contract with Defiance County for reimbursement of expenses concerning legal defense for indigent court defendants.
• approved the appointment of Steve Hoffman Sr. to the city's nuisance abatement board, replacing Roger Engel who has decided to step down.
• approved the reappointment of Charlie Rogliatti to the community reinvestment area board.
• Mack announced that a meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 to discuss a downtown traffic safety study.
• resident Lori Manley, 418 Rulf St., requested assistance from the city in helping trim a large tree that leans over her house. She said she is on a fixed income. Mayor Mike McCann offered to look into the matter and see if some help might be available.
• At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch noted that an Eagles tribute band will perform during a concert ("Best of the Eagles") on Nov. 5 at the Tinora Performing Arts Center. This is part of the Defiance Community Cultural Commission's musical programs.
• council approved a motion to hold a third-quarter review of the city's finances during next week's meeting (which begins at 7 p.m.).
