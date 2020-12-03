defiance crash photo
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

A vehicle crash at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Defiance’s North Clinton and Sessions streets caused heavy damage to these vehicles, but no serious injuries. The crash, which was handled by Defiance police, briefly closed lanes on parts of North Clinton and Sessions streets. Defiance firefighters also responded due to spilled vehicle fluid and the possibility of injuries. Further details were unavailable Wednesday.

