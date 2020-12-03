A vehicle crash at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Defiance’s North Clinton and Sessions streets caused heavy damage to these vehicles, but no serious injuries. The crash, which was handled by Defiance police, briefly closed lanes on parts of North Clinton and Sessions streets. Defiance firefighters also responded due to spilled vehicle fluid and the possibility of injuries. Further details were unavailable Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.