FINDLAY — Todd James, executive director of the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio is joining the ongoing Red Cross disaster relief operation in New Mexico.
James will be serving as the public affairs manager, overseeing efforts to communicate vital information on services available to families and communities. The Red Cross is on the ground in New Mexico where one of the largest wildfires in the state’s history has forced tens of thousands of people to leave their homes. The fire is only 20% contained and has already destroyed more than 168,000 acres.
Two fires have combined into the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire located just north of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The fire has destroyed dozens of homes and it is estimated tens of thousands of people from as many as 15,500 homes remain under mandatory evacuation orders.
Red Cross disaster workers are working around the clock with emergency officials to help with a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support and comfort for families affected by the wildfires.
Firefighters are battling five more wildfires in New Mexico which have burned as many as 300,000 acres so far this year, more than the total acreage destroyed in the last two years.
The North Central Ohio Red Cross covers 31 counties and over 5.3 million individuals — a region that includes Putnam, Henry and Fulton counties from the northwest Ohio coverage area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.