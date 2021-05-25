BRYAN — A recount here Monday afternoon failed to change the outcome of North Central Local Schools’ May 4 tax request.
Two outstanding votes were counted during a meeting of the Williams County Board of Elections last week, with both going against the school district’s requested 3.87-mill, five-year property tax levy.
That broke what was a tie on Election Day (308-308), leaving the no-vote total at 310 and the yes-vote total at 308. The vote was close enough to prompt an automatic recount.
However, the figure did not change following Monday’s recount, according to A.J. Nowaczyk, deputy director of the Williams County Board of Elections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.