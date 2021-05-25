BRYAN — A recount here Monday afternoon failed to change the outcome of North Central Local Schools’ May 4 tax request.

Two outstanding votes were counted during a meeting of the Williams County Board of Elections last week, with both going against the school district’s requested 3.87-mill, five-year property tax levy.

That broke what was a tie on Election Day (308-308), leaving the no-vote total at 310 and the yes-vote total at 308. The vote was close enough to prompt an automatic recount.

However, the figure did not change following Monday’s recount, according to A.J. Nowaczyk, deputy director of the Williams County Board of Elections.

