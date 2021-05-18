BRYAN — North Central Local Schools May 4 tax request appears to have failed.

Two outstanding votes were counted during a meeting of the Williams County Board of Elections here Tuesday afternoon, with both going against the school district's requested 3.87-mill, five-year property tax levy.

That broke what was a tie on Election Day (308-308), leaving the no-vote total at 310 and the yes-vote total at 308.

A recount is scheduled by the board of elections at 4 p.m. Monday as the difference is within the percentage requiring an automatic retabulation.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments