No one was injured in this two-car crash at Defiance’s Ottawa and Cleveland avenues around 2:15 p.m. Friday. The red car pictured apparently ran into the rear of the SUV. The Defiance Fire Department and Defiance Police Department responded to the crash. A crash report from city police was unavailable Friday.
