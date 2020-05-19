The Defiance County Democratic Women’s organization is sponsoring a non-food supply drive-thru donation event to restock the non-food pantry of Zion’s Lutheran Church.
Dorothy Singer, chairman of the local group, stated “during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, many of our fellow citizens are in need of items for life’s basic care. To assist our neighbors, we will be collecting paper products, household and personal care supplies for the Defiance Zion’s Lutheran Church non-food pantry.”
There will be no personal contact needed as donors are asked to remain in their car and open their hatch or trunk. Volunteers will remove the donated items.
The drive-thru donation site will be at the Zion’s Lutheran Church at the covered entranceway that is located behind the church at 1801 E. Second St., Defiance.
Donation days and times are: Wednesday, May 27, 4-6 p.m.; and Saturday, May 30, noon-2 p.m.
Items needed include four-pack toilet paper, paper towels, boxed tissues, laundry detergent, dish detergent, toothpaste, body wash bars, liquid hand soap, shampoo/conditioner, liquid hand soap, deodorant, disposable razors, all sizes of diapers and pull-ups, baby wipes and feminine hygiene products.
