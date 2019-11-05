March is recognized nationally as Women’s History Month and a new collaboration project locally would honor and celebrate the achievements of Henry County women. This is the first county-wide collaboration project for the birthday celebration of the county, April 1, 1820.
Consider nominating a relative (past or present day), co-worker or a friend. The nominee doesn’t need to be born in Henry County, but she should have contributed to the county in some manner. Nominations are due by midnight Dec. 1.
Members from the historical societies in the county will then evaluate the nominations and formalize a list for Women in History of Henry County, Ohio, 2020.
Contact information is by email at HistoryHC1820@email.com; mail to P.O. Box 23044, Grelton, Ohio 43523; Facebook at History of Henry County, Ohio, 1820-2020; or call Peggy Bohls at 419-966-1648.
