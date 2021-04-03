“All youth have genius, and all youth can be leaders.”
Those are the words of representatives at Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) in Defiance want youth in Defiance County to know before they present the 2021 Excellence in Youth Leadership Awards (EYLA) in early May. The awards are presented with the support of a variety of local organizations, local schools and The Leader in Me program at HCCS.
Following a year on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ELYA are back to recognize students in three grade categories (K-2, 3-5 and 6-8) with the 2021 Excellence in Youth Leadership Award. Each winner will be selected from a group of student nominees by an independent panel of volunteer judges. The winner in each age group will receive a $100 stipend to award to a Defiance County non-profit organization of his/her choice.
According to Aileen Meyer, marketing director of Holy Cross Catholic School, all adults who work with youth are encouraged to nominate one or more youth, “who exemplify leadership excellence.” Eligible students include youth in grades K-8, who attend a school or are home-schooled, in Defiance County.
All students who are nominated will be publicly recognized and receive a gift bag with summer-themed gift items from EYLA sponsors, as well as an age-appropriate leadership-themed book for the nominee and “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Families” for their parents/caregivers.
Nominations are currently being accepted through April 23 at 4 p.m. Nomination forms can be found at:https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1pj1zFx-y__4Lb-tSDAJczGu9nHwH_yQ2v9DUCtF8J0g/edit.
“The original impetus of starting these awards is we saw a need for this in our communities,” said Meyer. “A lot of adults are recognized for leadership, but there isn’t anything to recognize youth leaders. We had a lot of people ask us last year if we were going to do anything, so to not be able to recognize youth last year was really disappointing.
“With last year being so rough on our youth, we felt strongly how important it was to bring these awards back,” continued Meyer. “What we see is when students are met with adversity, so many step up and show their leadership even more. We are really excited to do this again, and we hope people in the communities in our county will think about how our youth have been a part of this pandemic and have been leaders in their communities.”
Megan Tobias, fifth-grade teacher at HCCS, will serve as a judge for K-2 nominees. She is excited to be a part of this year’s EYLA.
“As a judge, I know I will get so much joy from seeing these young kids want to be leaders and to do good,” said Tobias. “It’s great to acknowledge kids who are leaders, who do what’s right and are doing such special things. I watched as the youth got a no-so-good hand this last year, so again, to acknowledge kids who have been leaders during such a difficult time, I think will mean a lot to them.”
Tobias and the other EYLA judges will rate each nominee in eight categories. Nominees can earn between 0-5 points per category (see information box).
“Our judges will review each nomination (none of the nomination forms will have the names of the nominee attached), and using a rubric, will award points based on the criteria within the rubric. The nominee with the highest total in each category will become this year’s winner,” said Meyer. “What we love about these awards is that every student who is nominated is celebrated, not just the winner.
“What the Excellence in Youth Leadership Awards are all about, are celebrating the fact that all youth have leadership potential,” added Meyer.
For more information about the EYLA, call 419-784-2021 or go to defianceholycross.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.