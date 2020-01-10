WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bob Latta announced his nominations for consideration of acceptance into the U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2024.
Latta’s nominations include: James Garrett of West Unity High School and Tyler Manon, Bryan High School, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y: and Zakkary Horton of Hilltop High School and Jordan Lange, Wauseon High School, U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo.
“It is an honor and privilege to nominate the following students from northwest and west central Ohio for acceptance to our nation’s military service academies,” said Latta. “I applaud these young men and women for their passion to serve our country and commend them for their dedication and effort to reach this point. As the application process moves forward, I wish each of them all the best.”
Latta stressed that a nomination does not guarantee acceptance to an academy. That responsibility rests with the academies’ admissions offices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.