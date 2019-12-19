The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum and the city of Defiance are preparing for the 2020 Defiance City Hall of Fame that will be held May 8. New nominations have been collected and are being reviewed, along with past nominations.
The Defiance City Hall of Fame committee is hosting an open hearing to solicit testimonials from the community to advocate for the current pool of nominations.
The hearing will be held Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers at the municipal building on 631 Perry St. Those attending will be given a five-minute opportunity to champion their nominee and answer questions from the committee.
The nominations from the current pool are as listed: Harold Aldrich, Kenneth Amsbaugh, Charles Bakle Sr., Sandy Bok, Frederick Bokop, Heinrich Bokop, George Boomer, Rudolf Clevenger, Albert DeKay, William Diehl, Pearl Dowe, Denver Eckert, Elwood Elberson, Benjamin Enos, William Enos, James Frey, Robert Galliers, Harvey Hughes, Don Kehnast, Charles Kettenring, William Krouse, Arthur Kuntz, Esther Kuntz, Gerald Lightle, J. Howard Mack, Paul March, Ward McReynolds, Raymond Miller, Carl Offerle, Henry Reineke, Terry Ryan, Edwin Ruess, Alner Ryan, Maria Schlegel, Milli Simerl, John Spangler, Lawrence Stemen, Mary Tustison, William White, Margaret Wilhelm, Edward Wilhelm, John Zimmerman and Rudy Wilhelm.
Please RSVP to the Tuttle Museum by Jan. 4 if you plan to attend and identify the nominee you are supporting. Contact the Tuttle Museum at 419-782-0746 or by email to thetuttle@cityofdefiance.com.
The Tuttle Museum will be closed Thursdays, Dec. 19 and 26, and Jan. 2. It will reopen Jan. 5 from 1-4 p.m. and resume its Thursday schedule of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.