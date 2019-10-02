Shoney’s and 105.7 The Bull are sending one area veteran to Nashville, Tenn., to attend the iHeartCountry “One Night for our Military” concert.
Nominations are being sought, and veterans can be nominated online at 1057thebull.com. The deadline to nominate is Oct. 6.
“Veterans’ Day is a big deal to us,” said Rob Miller, Shoney’s co-owner. “It’s who we are, and we really want to honor our veterans. It’s just something that’s very dear to our hearts.”
The winner will attend a Nov. 7 veterans tribute concert featuring Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini and Scotty McCreery.
The prize includes airfare, hotel accommodations for three days and two nights, ground transportation and concert tickets for one veteran and a guest.
The winner will be announced Oct. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.