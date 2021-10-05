The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum and the city of Defiance are preparing for the 2022 Defiance City Hall of Fame recognition. Throughout the history of the city of Defiance, individuals have made an impact on our community in the realm of politics, industry, education, community service, business, as well as the arts and sciences. The Defiance City Hall of Fame was created in 2003 by the city historian’s office and is designed to recognize those individuals.
In order to qualify, a Hall of Fame candidate needs to be deceased for more than 10 years and must meet two of the following criteria: born in the city of Defiance; lived in Defiance for at least eight years; died a resident of the city; or buried in the city. In addition, the nominee must have brought recognition to Defiance and be associated with a significant activity in the areas of history, culture, humanitarian service, community service, science, education, business or philanthropy. Anyone wishing to nominate a person is asked to provide detailed biographical information, as well as newspaper articles, testimonials, letters, commendations if available, and a photo.
Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Defiance Hall of Fame until Nov. 1, 2021. Those chosen by the hall of fame committee to be inducted will be honored on May 13, 2022, at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
Nomination forms are available at City Hall, the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum, www.tuttlemuseum.com, the Defiance Development and Visitor Bureau, as well as The Crescent-News business office. Completed forms need to be returned to the Tuttle Museum by Nov. 1.
Defiance High School students, under the supervision of teacher Hans Zipfel, prepare biographical presentations on those chosen for the upcoming Defiance City Hall of Fame induction.
The ceremony is held in conjunction with the annual Lilac Festival Saturday, May 14.
The 2021 Hall of Fame member is Richard Stroede. An exhibit of the 2020 and 2021 hall of fame classes is currently on display at the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum.
The Tuttle Museum is located at 514 W. Third Street. It is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursdays, the first Sunday of each month from 1-4 p.m. The museum is closed on holidays. For more information, call 419-782-0746 or go to www.tuttlemuseum.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.