Preparations for the 2023 Defiance Hall of Fame are underway, and the public is invited to submit nominations for new inductees, according to a press release released by the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum.
City Historian Randy Buchman and Mayor Fred Schultz created the Defiance City Hall of Fame in 2003. The purpose of the hall of fame is to recognize the individuals throughout the history of the City of Defiance who have made an impact on the community and beyond.
In order to qualify, a hall of fame candidate must be deceased for 10 years and meet two of the following criteria:
• born in Defiance.
• lived in Defiance for at least eight years.
• died a resident of the city.
• buried in the city.
In addition, the nominee must have brought recognition to Defiance and been associated with a significant activity in the areas of history, culture, humanitarian service, community service, science, education, business or philanthropy. Anyone wishing to nominate a person is asked to provide detailed biographical information, as well as newspaper articles, testimonials, letters, commendations if available and a photo.
Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Defiance Hall of Fame through October. Nomination forms are available at City Hall, the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum(www.tuttlemuseum.com) and the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau. Completed forms need to be returned to the Tuttle Museum by Nov. 1.
Those chosen by the hall of fame committee to be inducted will be honored on May 12, 2023, at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave. Defiance High School students, under the supervision of social studies educator, Hans Zipfel, prepare biographical presentations on those chosen for the upcoming Defiance City Hall of Fame induction. The ceremony will be held in conjunction with the annual Lilac Festival on May 14, 2023.
The 2022 Hall of Fame member is Vincent Polce. An exhibit showcasing memorabilia from his career is on display at the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum.
The Tuttle Museum is located at 514 W. Third St., and is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursdays, from 1-4 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month and by appointment. The museum is closed on holidays.
For more information, call 419-782-0746, email thetuttle@cityofdefiance.com, or go to www.tuttlemuseum.com.
