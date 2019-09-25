The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum and the city of Defiance are preparing for the 2020 Defiance City Hall of Fame recognition. Throughout the history of the city of Defiance, many men and women have made an impact on our community in the realm of politics, industry, education, community service, business, as well as the arts and sciences. The Defiance City Hall of Fame was created in 2003 by the city historian’s office and is designed to recognize those individuals.
Nominations are being accepted from Oct. 4-Nov. 4 for the 2020 Defiance Hall of Fame. Those chosen by the Hall of Fame committee to be recognized will be honored on May 8 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 514 W. Third St., Defiance.
According to Defiance city historian Randy Buchman nomination forms are available at City Hall, The Andrew L. Tuttle Museum and The Crescent-News business office. Completed forms need to be returned to the Tuttle Museum by Nov. 4.
In order to qualify, a Hall of Fame candidate needs to be deceased for more than 10 years and must meet two of the following criteria: born in the city of Defiance; lived in Defiance for at least eight years; died a resident of the city; or buried in the city.
In addition, noted Buchman, the nominee must have brought recognition to Defiance and be associated with a significant activity in the areas of history, culture, humanitarian service, community service, science, education, business or philanthropy.
Anyone wishing to nominate a person is asked to provide biographical information, as well as newspaper clippings if available, and a photo.
Defiance High School government students, under the supervision of teacher Hans Zipfel, prepare biographical presentations on those chosen for the upcoming Defiance City Hall of Fame induction.
The ceremony is held in conjunction with the weekend of the annual Lilac Festival in May.
The 2019 Hall of Fame members are Leslie Brooke, Evelyn Ryan and Robert Switzer.
Plaques of all Hall of Fame members are currently on display at the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum. The city museum is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays, the first Sunday of each month from 1-4 p.m. or by appointment by calling 419-782-0746. The museum is closed on holidays. For more information, go to www.tuttlemuseum.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.