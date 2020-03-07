COLUMBUS — Nominations are being accepted for the outstanding veteran to be considered for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame class of 2019 through the Ohio Department of Veterans Services in Columbus.
The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes the efforts of Ohio’s distinguished men and women who have worn the uniform of the nation’s armed forces and then continue to contribute to their communities, state and nation through exceptional acts of volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service or philanthropy.
The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame includes captains of industry, professional educators, political champions and civic supporters.
State honorees include some of Ohio’s most recognized citizens including astronaut Neil Armstrong, actor Paul Newman, business entrepreneur and philanthropist R. David Thomas, and surgeon and inventor Dr. Henry Heimlich.
The program is not intended to focus on what Ohio military members accomplished while in uniform, but rather what has occurred in their lives beyond their military service.
Selection and induction into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is a great honor. The program sets the standard for recognizing the contributions of Ohio’s military veterans. Veterans can be nominated from each county.
The nomination deadline is June 1.
Guidelines, a sample nomination and more information can be found at http://dvs.ohio.gov/main/veterans-hall-of-fame.html.
