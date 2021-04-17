Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) will provide a free credit repair class via Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. April 27. The class will go over the importance of credit, how to improve your credit rating, how to obtain and read your free credit report and resources to help you build your credit score.

To register for this event, contact NOCAC financial coach Amy McMaster at 419-990-5136 ext.3122 or amcmaster@nocac.org

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments