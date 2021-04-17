Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) will provide a free credit repair class via Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. April 27. The class will go over the importance of credit, how to improve your credit rating, how to obtain and read your free credit report and resources to help you build your credit score.
To register for this event, contact NOCAC financial coach Amy McMaster at 419-990-5136 ext.3122 or amcmaster@nocac.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.