Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC), based in Defiance, will be providing a housing workshop on home repair and home purchase at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 810 Scott St., Napoleon. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about free program details and have their questions answered. Register for this event by contacting NOCAC’s financial coach, Amy McMaster at 419-990-5136, extension 3122 or amcmaster@nocac.org.
A panel of five speakers will share information on the following programs: NOCAC weatherization, Maumee Valley Planning Organization’s CHIP, USDA home loan and home repair loan, Midwest Community Federal Credit Union mortgage loan officer and NOCAC’s matched savings program. All of these programs cover the five-county areas of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties.
“Most people aren’t aware there are free programs to help them purchase their home or repair it,” stated McMaster.
“This workshop brings all of these agencies into one location, so the public can learn more and have their questions answered by the experts.”
A press release from NOCAC also noted that with “so many families on a fixed income, including our elderly, who are not in safe housing,” the agency “wants to make sure families are aware of programs that could make their home more energy efficient. NOCAC looks forward to bringing awareness to the community.”
NOCAC is a private, non-profit corporation that was created in 1965 to combat poverty in its service area. NOCAC’s mission is to plan, develop and coordinate program and services designed to combat conditions related to poverty in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties.
