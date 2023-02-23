Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC), based in Defiance, will be providing a housing workshop on home repair and home purchase at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 810 Scott St., Napoleon. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about free program details and have their questions answered. Register for this event by contacting NOCAC’s financial coach, Amy McMaster at 419-990-5136, extension 3122 or amcmaster@nocac.org.


Tags

Load comments