NOCAC Head Start has a well-established reputation for enhancing the lives of children and families through its comprehensive child and family development program, which serves children ages 3-5 and their families in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties who meet the federal guidelines.
Beginning in October, its services expanded to include pregnant women and children up to age 3, known as Early Head Start.
Children enrolled in the NOCAC Head Start program participate in a variety of educational and school readiness activities. In addition, they receive medical, dental, mental health, developmental, language and literacy screenings, individualized curriculum based on identified needs, healthy meals and snacks and will enjoy learning and playing both indoors and outdoors in safe, age appropriate learning environments. All center facilities are licensed by the Ohio Department of Jobs & Family Services.
Head Start encourages the role of parents as their children’s first and most important teachers. Programs build relationships with families that support positive parent-child relationships, family well-being, and connections to peers and community. Head Start also relies on its long-standing community relationships to provide services.
Early Head Start serves pregnant women, infants and toddlers. Early Head Start programs are available to the family until the child turns 3 years old and is ready to transition into Head Start. Early Head Start helps families care for their infants and toddlers through early, continuous, intensive and comprehensive services.
NOCAC Early Head Start and Head Start will now serve 335 Head Start children (center and home-based), 33 Early Head Start children (home-based), along with their families and pregnant women. For more information on services and eligibility requirements, visit www.nocac.org or phone 419-784-5136, ext 1105.
