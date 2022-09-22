The National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) announced recently that Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission’s (NOCAC) Financial Opportunity Center (FOC) will be one of 18 organizations that will launch the National Digital Navigator Corps.
The grant is part of a $10 million investment from Google.org which will support the hiring of the community-based digital navigators alongside programmatic and technical support to further develop NDIA’s digital navigator model for rural and Tribal communities. Digital navigators at the 18 selected sub-grantee organizations, including NOCAC, will help residents gain access to the internet, devices and digital skills training, according to a press release provided by NOCAC.
NOCAC will use the $373,340 grant to hire, train and support a digital navigator who will serve the community over a two-and-a-half year period. NOCAC seeks to help clients develop the digital skills required to improve employment opportunities, attend school, seek virtual healthcare options, pay their bills online and change their financial situation while joining other institutions working to expand the reach of high-speed internet access in northwest Ohio.
“Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission is delighted and honored to join with the National Digital Inclusion Alliance to champion digital equity and inclusion efforts,” said Angie Franklin, executive director of NOCAC, based in Defiance. “This collaboration will be significant to the rural communities of northwest Ohio and the people we serve. We look forward to supporting growth through access, education and encouragement.”
“These grants are about more than just funding,” Executive Director of NDIA Angela Siefer said. “By launching the National Digital Navigator Corps, we are extending the digital navigator model to areas of the United States lacking resources. These digital navigators will open doors to residents to transform their lives by engaging in online opportunities, including education, workforce, citizen participation and social activities.”
Rachael Beardsley of AmeriCorps Volunteer in Service to America (VISTA), serving at NOCAC, elaborated on the opportunities this grant will create in northwest Ohio.
“This grant means that we can get devices into people’s hands by using local businesses and thus stimulating our economy,” she said. “We are working with companies and politicians to invest in fiber internet, and offering skills training for people who want to update or write a resume or maybe learn about shopping online. The FOC also wants to work with anchor institutions like Kaitlyn’s Cottage, the library and senior centers as well.”
Working as an AmeriCorps VISTA through NOCAC since July 2021, Beardsley said that she has been asked to continue her work another year.
“I started in July 2021 and the FOC asked if I could stay on another year,” added Beardsley. “So I will be staying on through the summer of 2023.”
According to Beardsley the program is focused in Defiance, Henry, Williams, Fulton, Paulding and Van Wert counties.
“Right now we are looking to hire a navigator to guide and answer questions for people,” she said. “We have two offices right now with six computers and a printer that are available by appointment only for anyone who needs to use them. One is in Defiance, in the Key Bank building at 414 W. Second St. Anyone who wants to make an appointment in Defiance can call 419-990-5136. For people in the southern part of the area we have an office in the county commissioners’ offices in Van Wert. That address is 114 E. Main St. and the phone number is 419-238-4544.”
Beardsley said that they are still searching for a site for the northern part of the region.
“We don’t have one in the northern part of our area yet,” she added. “When we do find a site it is yet to be determined how many computers will be placed there.”
The other 17 National Digital Navigator Corps grantees are:
• Alaska Federation of Natives, Alaska (tribal-led)
• Cayuse Native Solutions, Oregon (tribal-led)
• Cherokee Nation Tribe, Oklahoma (tribal-led)
• Community Broadband Action Network Corp, Iowa
• Community Service Programs of West Alabama, Inc., Alabama
• Computer Reach, Pennsylvania
• Easter Seals of Greater Houston, Inc., Texas
• Forest County Broadband Committee, Wisconsin (serving tribal communities)
• Gila River Broadcasting Corporation: Digital Connect Initiative, Arizona (tribal-led)
• Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, Ohio
• Hoopa Valley Public Utilities District, California (tribal-led)
• Lummi Indian Business Council, Washington (tribal-led)
• National Digital Equity Center, Maine (serving tribal communities)
• Pottsboro Area Public Library, Texas
• Pueblo of Jemez, New Mexico (tribal-led)
• Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc., Kentucky
• Washington State University Extension Grays Harbor County, Washington (serving tribal communities)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.