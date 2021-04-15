• Region

Housing clinics:

Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) is providing free online workshops on home repair and home purchase from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Topics will include home ownership and credit building products including NOCAC's Matched Savings Program.

Interested persons may register for this event by contacting NOCAC's financial coach, Amy McMaster at 419-990-5136 ext. 3122 or amcmaster@nocac.org.

