• Region
Housing clinics:
Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) is providing free online workshops on home repair and home purchase from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Topics will include home ownership and credit building products including NOCAC's Matched Savings Program.
Interested persons may register for this event by contacting NOCAC's financial coach, Amy McMaster at 419-990-5136 ext. 3122 or amcmaster@nocac.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.