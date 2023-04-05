In recognition of "National Financial Literacy Month," an official from Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) visited Defiance City Council Tuesday night to discuss informational programs to assist low-income residents.
Council also discussed an upcoming spay/neuter clinic for feral cats, was reminded about Clean Up Your Parks Day, discussed weather sirens and approved three ordinances during its regular meeting (see related story this page).
Jamie Huber, NOCAC's director of community services, was invited to address council by City Finance Director Kim Sprague who visited the agency's office in Defiance Monday to issue a proclamation recognizing "National Financial Literacy Month."
Huber explained that while many people might recognize NOCAC's involvement in such things as emergency services and the Head Start program, it also has a financial opportunity center at Keybank (on East Second Street in downtown Defiance).
"We are located in Keybank, and what we do there is we pair individuals with financial and employment coaches to co-create financial freedom planning," said Huber. "Coaches support individuals with tools and resources that allow them to navigate the complexities of increasing income, decreasing expenses, acquiring assets and navigating career pathways."
Along with these coaching services, NOCAC also provides other programs, tax preparation services at no charge to clients and a 16-week "getting ahead" program for low-income individuals.
"It's almost like a socioeconomic structured class where it's not just telling people what to do," explained Huber. "We help them learn why they are in poverty because poverty can be situational and generational ... ."
Huber provided an example of one NOCAC client — Brent Nixon of Henry County — who was helped by one of the programs.
A double amputee who lost both lower legs, he was enrolled in the "getting ahead" program. Despite some setbacks, Nixon completed the program and was able to reach his goal of obtaining and wearing new prosthetic legs when he graduated from the program and received his certificate.
Information provided by NOCAC noted that "graduation week came, and it was an honor to watch Brent stand up and walk to receive his certificate. Many tears were shed, and lots of hooting and hollering was made when the crowd saw Brent stand up and walk with his new legs.
"Brent has been an inspiration to the class and has worked on making his future story better. Since Brent started the class, he has made new friends and is also volunteering at a food bank and started networking in the community."
Too, NOCAC noted that Nixon prepared meals "for the other participants in the class. Brent showed that even though he was in a wheelchair, he was still capable of helping in some ways."
According to NOCAC, Brent thanked the "getting ahead" program for "giving me my life again."
During Tuesday's council meeting, Huber noted that Nixon "was such an inspiring story."
She added that "what's so great about the 'getting ahead' program" is that this could be the first graduation some participants may have ever had, "and we're there to celebrate with them, and we hope they continue on."
Concerning NOCAC's financial opportunity center, Huber said "it's really about helping individuals not need income support. That's really what we're here to do. Instead of giving them fish, we're trying to teach them how to fish ... ."
