Brent Nixon of Henry County is pictured during Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission's graduation ceremony for its "getting ahead" program. He is shown with the certificate that he received. Nixon's achievement was noted during Defiance City Council's meeting Tuesday evening.

In recognition of "National Financial Literacy Month," an official from Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) visited Defiance City Council Tuesday night to discuss informational programs to assist low-income residents.


