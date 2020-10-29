NOCAC provides services in Defiance, Fulton Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties, and has announced that there are funds available to assist households that have been impacted by COVID-19 and are behind on rent, mortgage and/or water and sewer utility bills. Assistance is available for past due payments back to April 1, with a possibility of additional support through Dec. 30.
Households that are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and have fallen behind on rent payments, mortgage payments, water bills, and/or sewer bills are encouraged to contact NOCAC to submit an application for assistance. Funds are available for a limited time and applicants are encouraged to reach out early. The program ends Dec. 30.
“We are pleased to have this resource available to help our community maintain safe and healthy housing as we recover from the economic fallout from COVID-19,” said Deborah Gerken, executive director at NOCAC. “Though the funds are available for a short time, this new resource and NOCAC’s experience administering similar programs will help members of our communities recover from hardships caused by COVID-19.”
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the availability of funds last week during a joint press conference with members of the General Assembly. The funding is part of the CARES Act stimulus package. Households that are experiencing challenges in paying their past due payments should contact NOCAC at 419-599-2481 to learn more or visit www.nocac.org/homerelief/ to access an application. NOCAC also may be able to assist with gas and electric bills or bulk fuel through other funding sources such as the HEAP Winter Crisis Program.
“Though the eviction moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control has prevented some residential evictions for non-payment of rent and mortgage bills, late fees are still accumulating,” said Gerken. “This funding will make an immediate impact by keeping families in their homes now and will prevent future evictions.”
Residents outside of NOCAC’s service area can find their local Community Action Agency by visiting https://oacaa.org/agency-directory/.
