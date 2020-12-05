Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission continues to offer two great programs that can assist households in need.
The Winter Crisis Program provides assistance to customers that are threatened with disconnection, have already been disconnected, need to establish new service or are in need of propane, fuel oil or any other bulk fuel. For utilities that are in disconnect status (regulated utility company), a hold can be placed on the account until the time of appointment, but is limited to one hold per program year and cannot be extended. If you or someone in your home have been diagnosed with COVID, a disconnect notice is not needed in order to receive assistance. Households must be at or below 175% of the federal poverty guideline. The Winter Crisis Program will continue until March 31.
To schedule an appointment for heating assistance, contact the toll-free 24-hour hotline at 419-219-4641 or visit the website at www.nocac.org to schedule online. Required documentation for all household members includes: the past 30 days or 12 months of income, Social Security cards, birth dates, electric bill, gas bill, and proof of disability (if applicable). If your household pays medical, dental, or vision premiums, or child support, bring proof of these payments.
The Home Relief Program may be able to assist households that have been impacted by COVID and are behind on their mortgage, rent, water and/or sewage bills. The Home Relief fund may assist with past due payments from April 1 through Dec. 30. Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline. The Home Relief Program ends Dec. 30.
Contact 419-599-2481 or visit the website to schedule an appointment. Required documentation for all household members includes: the past 30 days or 12 months of income, Social Security cards, birth dates, electric bill, gas bill, and proof of disability (if applicable). If your household pays medical, dental, or vision premiums, or child support, bring proof of these payments. Additional documents needed include mortgage statement, eviction notice/past due letter, and/or past due water/sewage bill, depending on service needed.
