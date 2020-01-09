The Home Energy Assistance Program provides a one-time credit to one’s main heating source. Applications will be accepted until March 31. Online applications also are available by visiting www.energyhelp.ohio.gov and setting up an account.
The Winter Crisis Program provides assistance to customers that are threatened with disconnection, have already been disconnected, need to establish new service or are in need of propane, fuel oil or any other bulk fuel. For utilities that are in disconnect status (regulated utility company), a hold can be placed on the account until the time of appointment, but is limited to one hold per program year and cannot be extended. No-show appointments may result in utilities being shut off.
The Winter Crisis Program will continue until March 31. Income guidelines for these two programs is at or below 175% of the federal poverty guideline.
Required documentation for all household members includes: the past 30-day or 12-month income, Social Security cards, birth dates, electric bill, gas bill, and proof of disability (if applicable). If the household pays medical, dental or vision premiums, or child support, bring proof of these payments.
To schedule an appointment for heating assistance, contact the toll-free 24-hour hotline at 1-844-493-1193 or visit the website at www.nocac.org to schedule online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.