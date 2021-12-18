The Ohio Development Services Agency and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with heating bills this winter. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program helps income-eligible Ohioans with heating costs this winter. The program will be open from now until March 31, 2022.
The Winter Crisis Program assists income eligible households, that have been disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, have 25% (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining, or have a household member who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 12 months, stay warm this winter.
Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to start an application prior to the required agency interview with NOCAC. To schedule an appointment call, 419-219-4641 or visit www.nocac.org (under emergency services). Individuals will need to have copies of the following documents to include with the application:
• most recent utility bills
• a list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)
• proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types)
• proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members
• proof of disability (if applicable)
Eligible households can receive a payment for the main heating source and/or secondary heating source (electric). The program can also assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing and furnace repair. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $46,375.
Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.