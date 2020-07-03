car crash

No serious injury was reported in this single-vehicle crash at 3:56 p.m. Thursday on Defiance County’s Jericho Road, between Price and Lake roads, southeast of Hicksville. The vehicle driven by Richard Guilford, 68, Hicksville, went out of control and struck a utility pole, rolling over and coming to rest on its wheels. Hicksville EMS was called to the scene, but Guilford, who was wearing a safety belt, refused treatment.

He was cited by the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post for failure to control and OVI. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

