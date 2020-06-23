No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash around 8:15 p.m. Monday at Ohio routes 613 and 15 east of Continental. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a GMC Acadia (not pictured) was eastbound on Ohio 613 when it failed to yield for this pickup truck that was westbound on Ohio 15. The driver was extricated from the vehicle with a mechanical device and was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima, with what were believed to be minor injuries. The passenger in the pickup and seven persons in the Acadia were not injured. The Continental, Kalida and Miller City fire departments responded to the scene while the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office handled the crash investigation. Further details were unavailable Monday night.
