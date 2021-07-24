car crash photo
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Three persons sustained minor injuries during an ATV-car crash around 2 p.m. Friday on Ohio 15, just west of Glenburg Road, in Defiance County. According to the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, an ATV veered onto the north side of Ohio 15, striking a westbound car (pictured above) that then traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch, medium-sized tree and utility pole. In all, three persons were transported by Tiffin Township and Sherwood EMS units to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control as travel was temporarily reduced to one lane on Ohio 15. Further details were unavailable Friday.

