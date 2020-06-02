No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash around 5 p.m. Monday on Ohio 15, between Defiance County’s Ashpacher and Stever roads. One of the vehicles (pictured above) was struck from behind and came to rest in a ditch. The pickup truck which appears to have struck the van, came to rest on the side of the road next to a mailbox. The Defiance and Noble Township fire departments were called to the scene as well as the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post. Further details were unavailable Monday evening.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.