No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash around 5 p.m. Monday on Ohio 15, between Defiance County’s Ashpacher and Stever roads. One of the vehicles (pictured above) was struck from behind and came to rest in a ditch. The pickup truck which appears to have struck the van, came to rest on the side of the road next to a mailbox. The Defiance and Noble Township fire departments were called to the scene as well as the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post. Further details were unavailable Monday evening.

