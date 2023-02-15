A project to make Defiance's downtown more pedestrian friendly figures to get underway in the summer or fall.
Municipal officials delivered that news during an otherwise light agenda for Defiance City Council Tuesday night. Council also approved its only legislative item and learned that construction of a new park along the Maumee River may not happen anytime soon (see related story).
Defiance City Engineer Melinda Sprow told council Tuesday that the state will provide most of the funding to install lit signs prohibiting motorists from making right turns on red at East Second and Clinton streets near the courthouse square. The cost is $210,000 with the state paying for 90% and the city providing the remainder.
Flat panel signs will be installed elsewhere prohibiting right turns on red lights downtown. Mayor Mike McCann recommended that council spend additional funds for a lighted sign at Third Street, adding another $5,000 or so to the cost.
Sprow told council that the installation of the signs at Second and Clinton streets likely will occur in late summer or fall. In the meantime, the city will move forward on a contract with a design consultant.
In response to a question posed by Ward IV Councilman Chris Engel, Sprow said the signs will functional 24 hours a day. However, McCann noted that downtown lights will cycle quicker during low-volume time periods, thus allowing motorists to move through intersections faster at those times.
Council Member Jill Krutsch expressed concern about the timing of the light on Second Street at Wayne Avenue as traffic gets backed up there now. Sprow said this will be looked at.
But McCann indicated that traffic will be backed up at times in any event.
"There's times when there's heavy traffic," he said. "Somewhere it's going to be unavoidable."
"Yes, I know," responded Krutsch.
Asked by Ward 3 Councilman Josh Mast about the city's enforcement plans for the new turning prohibition, McCann said "we will be very diligent to educate the public that there is now a sign up there telling them they can't do that."
McCann recognized Sprow's efforts in securing state grant funds for the project on her own. He noted that council already had acquiesced to the project, so Sprow didn't have to do that, but her effort will save the city a lot of money.
"Frankly, Melinda had carte blanche to just go out and get this done," he said. "But what she did, and what she always does — which is why we all should appreciate her for what she does — she took it upon herself to go out and look for grants. Now this is a $200,000 expenditure that we were ready to make on our own. She got 90% of that reimbursed through a grant that she didn't have to go after. She didn't have to take her time, she didn't have to do the work, but she did, and the nearest I can do the quick math saved us $180,000. Thank you."
The "no right turn on red" prohibitions were discussed by the city's traffic commission during a meeting in November. The commission recommended moving forward with the changes.
