A white Christmas was anything but a possibility this year with temperatures reaching nearly 60 degrees two days. And the warmer weather is expected to continue for a few more days.
On Christmas Day, the high temperature recorded at the Defiance County Airport was 59 degrees, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.
Was this is enough to break a record? Not quite, according to Weather Underground.
The record high for Dec. 25 is 62 degrees, while the NWS showed a Christmas Day record temperature in Fort Wayne of 64 degrees.
Weather Underground puts the Dec. 26 record high for Defiance County at 65 degrees, but Thursday’s high fell just short of that at 63 degrees, according to an NWS reading.
However, Sunday’s high temperature could flirt with a daily record as well.
Various forecasts publicized on Thursday predicted that the mercury would top 60 degrees two days from now, perhaps reaching as high as 62, albeit with some rainfall.
The record high temperature in Fort Wayne for Dec. 29 is 63 degrees, according to Weather Underground.
Thereafter, the forecasted high temperatures are considerably lower, but above what you might expect this time of year.
For example, the National Weather Service predicts high temperatures of 40 on Monday — with a slight chance of snow early in the morning — 37 on Tuesday and 40 on New Year’s Day (Wednesday). Other services show temperatures a bit warmer.
One thing the warm temps has ensured — and will ensure if it continues — is guaranteed holiday time with family for public employees whose jobs it is to keep streets and highways free of snow and ice. However, they do lose out on the overtime they would earn for extra hours spent on snow and ice removal.
“Our guys, I’m sure, appreciate being able to be with their families with no interruption,” said Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, who heads the county’s highway department. “It’s always a last-minute decision on whether someone goes in and has to go out.”
They haven’t had much to do in that regard all year, although that is not always unusual for the first half of a winter, according to Schlatter. So, he isn’t too excited yet about potential cost savings for this winter season.
“Obviously, we’ve had a pretty light year,” he said. “We’ve only had three events that we’ve been out in 2019. ... In most years the first half is lighter than January and February.”
So, he said “we won’t know for sure” whether the cost savings is “pocketable for the taxpayers until the whole season” is over.
Schlatter added that the warmer weather has allowed his highway employees to keep replacing culverts in preparation for next year’s paving program.
“It’s been decent working conditions,” he said.
