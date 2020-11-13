Carousel - Police

Defiance police were assisted by a state agency in investigating a death Thursday on Wilhelm Street, but foul play was not being suspected, according to the city's police chief.

Officers were called to the home at 940 Wilhelm St. around noon Thursday, and asked for assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation "due to the circumstances" of the death, according to Police Chief Todd Shafer.

However, he told The Crescent-News Thursday evening that there were no indications of "obvious foul play."

He said the deceased man's body was released to the Defiance County Coroner's Office and the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy. Results are pending.

Load comments