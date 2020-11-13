Defiance police were assisted by a state agency in investigating a death Thursday on Wilhelm Street, but foul play was not being suspected, according to the city's police chief.
Officers were called to the home at 940 Wilhelm St. around noon Thursday, and asked for assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation "due to the circumstances" of the death, according to Police Chief Todd Shafer.
However, he told The Crescent-News Thursday evening that there were no indications of "obvious foul play."
He said the deceased man's body was released to the Defiance County Coroner's Office and the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy. Results are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.