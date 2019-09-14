No injuries were reported during a school bus traffic incident Friday afternoon in Noble Township.
A mirror on a (Northeastern) bus struck a low-hanging wire — believed not to be electrical — in the 7000 block of Christy Road near Flory Road, according to a Highway Patrol trooper. While the wire was pulled down around 3 p.m., the bus apparently was not significantly damaged and no injuries were reported to students on the bus.
The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene along with the Defiance and Noble Township fire departments.
