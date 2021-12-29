A demolition project on Defiance's East Second Street was undertaken recently, but there are no pending plans for a new immediate business development there, according to Defiance city sources.
Cobalt Civil of Winchester, Ind., began tearing down the old car wash last week at 1833 E. Second St., located between the Defiance Party Mart and gas station at 1841 E. Second St. and the new O'Reilly Auto Parts, 1829 E. Second St.
The company received a city demolition permit for the work as required and has until Jan. 28 to finish the work, according to the city. The car wash facilities were completely removed early this week with only a small area of debris and several pieces of demolition equipment remaining toward the back of the lot.
The property is owned by Jay Petroleum, Inc., Portland, Ind., (in east central Indiana) which also owns the party mart convenience store next door.
According to the Defiance County Auditor's Office website, Jay Petroleum acquired the property in December 2020 from Mad Mike's Properties, LLC. The car wash facilities on the property haven't been used in years.
One city source indicated that the property may be used for employee parking once the demolition is completed.
No plans for the property's improvement have been presented to Defiance's planning commission, according to the city.
