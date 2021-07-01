• Fulton County
No July meetings:
The board meeting, as well as board committee meetings, of the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, will not be held in the month of July. The regular Board meeting schedule will resume in August with committee meetings on the second Tuesday and board meeting scheduled for Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Board’s offices at 1210 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.