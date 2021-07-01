• Fulton County

No July meetings:

The board meeting, as well as board committee meetings, of the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, will not be held in the month of July. The regular Board meeting schedule will resume in August with committee meetings on the second Tuesday and board meeting scheduled for Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Board’s offices at 1210 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon.

