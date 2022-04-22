Defiance County voters have no contested elections to decide in the May 3 primary, but voters in Ayersville Local Schools District are deciding two big levies.
One is a 1%, five-year income tax renewal and an additional 1.3-mill, five-year property tax levy for current expenses.
The same income tax renewal failed in November, receiving only 45.4% support.
County Republicans had at one time a contested primary for one county commissioner seat to decide, But that dissipated before early voting began on April 5.
Jim Hall had been appointed to the seat earlier this year when Ryan Mack stepped down to take an administrative position with the City of Defiance, and was set to be opposed by Dana Phipps for the GOP nomination on May 3.
But Hall stepped down shortly after his appointment and Phipps was installed in his place. That eliminated the need for a GOP primary.
The other two county commissioner seats are held by Mick Pocratsky and David Kern whose terms are up for election in 2024.
Republican Auditor Jill Little is the only other candidate to file for county office in Defiance County. She’s an incumbent seeking a new four-year term in January.
Democrats do not have a candidate in either race, so Little and Phipps each may have clear sailing to a four-year term beginning in January. Independents still have until May 2 to file while write-ins can wait until Aug. 29.
Two other issues on the ballot in Defiance County:
• Central Local Schools: a 3.66-mill, five-year property tax renewal for current expenses.
• Hicksville Village: a 2-mill property tax renewal for fire protection.
Republican Party central committee seats also are up for election in Defiance County's 33 voting precincts, but only 19 have candidates and none are contested.
They are: Defiance Ward 1-E, Peter Lundberg; Defiance Ward 1-H, Douglas McDonald; Defiance Ward 2-A, Christopher Mack; Defiance Ward 3-B, Mike McCann; Defiance Ward 3-C, Steven Sondergaard; Defiance Ward 3-D, Tom Weaner; Defiance Ward 4-A, Jerry Latta; Defiance Ward 4-A, Douglas Engel; Defiance Township A, Stanley Strausbaugh; Defiance Township B, Diane Ziegler; Hicksville Township, Michael Coplin; Hicksville Village B, Mick Pocratsky; Hicksville Village C, Michael Barth; Milford Township, Robert Pelton; Noble Township A, Jill Little; Noble Township B, Ted Penner; South Richland Township, David Kern; Tiffin Township, Ian Weber; and Washington Township, Dan Crites.
Precincts without a central committee candidate are: Defiance Ward 1-C, Defiance Ward 2-C, Defiance Ward 2-D, Defiance Ward 4-D, Delaware Township, Farmer Township, Hicksville Village A, Highland Township A, Highland Township B, Mark Township, Ney Village, North Richland Township and Sherwood Village.
Candidates for Defiance County’s Democratic Party central committee seats also are based on county voting precincts, but are decided at a different election.
