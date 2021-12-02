PAULDING — A recount of votes here Tuesday did not change the outcome of a couple close election results in one Paulding County village on Nov. 2.
Latty Village’s proposed five-mill, five-year replacement levy for streets was defeated, 17-16, on Election Night while a 2.1-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses was tied, 17-17.
No outstanding provisional ballots or absentees — counted by boards of elections after Election Night if there are any — remained in Latty following the Nov. 2 vote.
Both issues were subject to an automatic recount by Paulding County’s board of elections due to their closeness, but no changes resulted after the recounts were conducted Tuesday, according to board Director Brenda Crawford.
A tie vote on an election issue results in defeat of the matter.
The property tax levies that Latty voters had been asked to decide on Nov. 2 already had existed, but each sought permission to allow them to collect taxes at updated valuation rates. This would have generated additional funds for the town of less than 200 people in central Paulding County.
When the levies were last on the ballot in November 2016, they also appeared as replacements, but they breezed through with more than 60% support amidst a larger turnout.
The five-mill levy was approved 58-32 in 2016 while the 2.1-mill levy went through, 56-34.
According to the county’s board of elections, Latty had 121 registered voters five years ago with a 76% turnout.
