The initial effort by Defiance County commissioners to find a buyer for a Kettenring Hills home that was forfeited in a drug trafficking case was unsuccessful Thursday.
The home at 736 Inverness Drive was ordered forfeited after the former owner — Derek Brandi — was sentenced in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to a 13 1/2-year prison term for operating a trafficking enterprise.
The court orders noted that 80% of the proceeds from seized property would go to the Defiance-based Multi-area Narcotics Unit that investigated the case while 20% would go to the prosecutor's drug enforcement fund.
Commissioners were scheduled to open bids for the home during their Thursday meeting with a minimum amount of $345,000, but none were received. So that prompted questions from commissioners about the next step.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, whose office handled the case against Brandi, discussed the options with commissioners. One of them is scheduling the matter for a public auction on a particular date, preceded by a little more advertising and marketing.
Commissioner David Kern had suggested that the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, take a look at the home to determine if some sprucing up would make the home more attractive to potential buyers. But Murray responded that renovations aren't needed.
As for the stigma that may surround the home — due to its connection to criminal activity — Murray said there's "no reason to believe there's any taint on this property." Although the homeowner was the principal offender in the case, Murray he explained that most of the criminal activity was occurring "elsewhere."
"Hopefully, that's not deterring anyone (from showing interest in the home)," he added.
Commissioners must use a competitive bidding process because the property is government owned.
As for the home's stated value and the minimum bid price ($345,000), Murray told commissioners he believes this was more than fair. He noted that a Kettenring Hills home down the street that was a little larger recently sold for $100,000 more than that.
The home is one of two in Defiance County that has been forfeited during the adjudication of a drug trafficking case. A home at 2107 Power Dam Road, whose owner also was convicted of drug trafficking, will be going up for sale as well, according to Murray (see related story).
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• opened bids with engineer Ken Maag of Kleinfelder on electrical work for a sewer pump station at Lake Christi Meadows. Woolace Electric, Stryker, offered the only bid at $125,010 while the engineer's estimate was $115,000. Commissioners took the bid under advisement and will decide upon a contract at a later date.
• received the monthly report from the county's wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.