A bid opening Tuesday for a large street project in Defiance proved disappointing for city officials.
They had hoped to receive contract proposals for repair, resurfacing and water line work on West High Street, the pavement of which has shown much wear and tear in recent years. Instead, they received no bids, thus delaying the project for at least a month or two.
Mayor Mike McCann said he was "very" disappointed by this development, noting that he was "on pins and needles anyway thinking the bids would come in higher," then they "don't come in at all."
He concluded that the engineer's estimate — $1.1 million — was too low and potential contractors realized that they couldn't come in within 10% of it. By state law, projects that exceed the engineer's estimate by 10% or more have to be rejected.
Therefore, the city plans to raise the estimate to $1.3 million, according to Engineer Melinda Sprow, and rebid the project. This will delay the project another 30-45 days for a second bidding process and related advertising, noted McCann, but could allow the project to be completed this year.
The mayor blamed inflation for the lack of bids.
The street's repair has some urgency; for years it's condition has been a point of concern among motorists.
"I would say these days it's the one I get the most comments about," said McCann.
"We almost have to do the project — the road's in horrible condition," he said. "The surface has been failing for years and we just can't go any longer, and the water line routinely breaks."
City officials have tried to patch up West High up while they await a more comprehensive repair.
"The street department's done a fantastic job of keeping the potholes taken care of," said McCann. "When the weather was cruddy they were out there every day and they were on it. Certainly, that's appreciated."
Planned work on the project includes resurfacing the street from North Clinton to the city limits, rebuilding some portions and installing a new water line.
